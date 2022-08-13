NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 61,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $52.31 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $56.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.