NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 103.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Zoetis by 713.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.4 %

Zoetis stock opened at $175.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

