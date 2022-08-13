NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,021 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after purchasing an additional 697,955 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after purchasing an additional 635,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $204.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

