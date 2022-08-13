NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TER opened at $104.34 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.97 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

