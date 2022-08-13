NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 2,230 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Crane by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Crane by 6.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 6.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,505,000 after purchasing an additional 35,551 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $105.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.95%.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

