NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 1,884 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 113.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 870,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $579,249,000 after buying an additional 309,108 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $558.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $515.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.33. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $462.66 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

