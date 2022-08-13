NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $1,486,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 369.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 32,164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 150,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,905,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.30.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $251.61 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

