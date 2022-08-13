New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Down 22.5% in July

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 14,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New York City REIT in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New York City REIT during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 11.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in New York City REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NYC opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a market cap of $54.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.41. New York City REIT has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $13.75.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

