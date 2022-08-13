New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCAGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NCA stock opened at GBX 78 ($0.94) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 78.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 80.69. New Century AIM VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 90 ($1.09). The company has a market cap of £6.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,900.00.

New Century AIM VCT Plc is a venture capital trust specializing in long term capital growth through investment in unquoted companies and a diversified portfolio of Qualifying Companies primarily quoted on AIM. The fund may also invest in companies traded on the OFEX trading facility.

