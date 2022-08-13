NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Chardan Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NeuBase Therapeutics Stock Performance

NBSE remained flat at $1.14 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,188. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.

Institutional Trading of NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBSE. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,811,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,880,000. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 116.7% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 75.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 92,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 296.4% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 79,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 59,532 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

