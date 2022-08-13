Network International’s (NETW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.44) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NETW. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Network International from GBX 355 ($4.29) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.68) price target on shares of Network International in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 438.33 ($5.30).

Shares of NETW opened at GBX 244.80 ($2.96) on Friday. Network International has a one year low of GBX 152.90 ($1.85) and a one year high of GBX 396.40 ($4.79). The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,720.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 196.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 223.12.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

