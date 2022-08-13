Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Neovasc Stock Performance

Shares of NVCN stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $21.56.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,192.20% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

