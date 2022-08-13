Neo Performance Materials Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Neo Performance Materials Trading Up 4.9 %

Neo Performance Materials stock traded up C$0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 255,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market cap of C$630.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of C$10.48 and a one year high of C$22.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.17.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$210.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$212.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.5814358 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark set a C$25.00 target price on Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman bought 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.25 per share, with a total value of C$103,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 122,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,375,380. Insiders acquired 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $426,408 over the last 90 days.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

