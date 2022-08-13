Needham & Company LLC Trims Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Target Price to $74.00

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.76 and its 200 day moving average is $76.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48. Azenta has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $124.79.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,687,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,008,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,422,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,835,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,977,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

