Needham & Company LLC Trims Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Target Price to $74.00

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.
Azenta Price Performance
NASDAQ AZTA opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.76 and its 200 day moving average is $76.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48. Azenta has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $124.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,687,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,008,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,422,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,835,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,977,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
About Azenta
Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.
