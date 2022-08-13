Needham & Company LLC Boosts KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Price Target to $12.00

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

KVH Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

KVHI stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KVH Industries will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 571,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in KVH Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

