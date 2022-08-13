Needham & Company LLC Boosts KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Price Target to $12.00

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
KVH Industries Stock Up 1.2 %
KVHI stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $11.99.
KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KVH Industries will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.
