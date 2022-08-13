Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Navient has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Navient to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NAVI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.87. 876,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,857. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.67. Navient has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 15.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navient will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NAVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Navient to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Navient by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,611,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 151,209 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 38.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 419,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 714.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 113,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 99,887 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

