Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

Natural Health Trends has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years.

Natural Health Trends stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. Natural Health Trends has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Natural Health Trends from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Health Trends stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Natural Health Trends worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

