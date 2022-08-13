Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 137 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.69). 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141 ($1.70).

Nationwide Building Society Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £14.78 million and a P/E ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 146.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 164.54.

About Nationwide Building Society

Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.

