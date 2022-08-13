Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Up 12.6% This Week

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $40,634.96 and $4,145.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 127.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,215,358 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.