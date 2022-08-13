N-able (NYSE:NABL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. N-able had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. N-able has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of N-able by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of N-able by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in N-able by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in N-able by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 310,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in N-able by 53.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 239,546 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NABL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of N-able from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, N-able has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

