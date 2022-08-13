N-able (NYSE:NABL) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on N-able from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.00.
N-able Stock Performance
NYSE NABL traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $10.10. 253,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,262. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. N-able has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $15.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NABL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of N-able by 298.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in N-able during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in N-able during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000.
N-able Company Profile
N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.
