N-able (NYSE:NABL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. N-able had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 144.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. N-able has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of N-able by 298.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the first quarter worth about $260,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on N-able from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on N-able from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

