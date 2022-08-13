N-able (NYSE:NABL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. N-able had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
N-able Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 144.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. N-able has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On N-able
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of N-able by 298.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the first quarter worth about $260,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About N-able
N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on N-able (NABL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.