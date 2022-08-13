N-able (NYSE:NABL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. N-able had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

N-able Stock Up 6.1 %

NABL stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. N-able has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.31.

Institutional Trading of N-able

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in N-able by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in N-able by 41.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in N-able by 15.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of N-able by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 310,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of N-able by 53.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 239,546 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

N-able Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NABL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of N-able from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, N-able presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

