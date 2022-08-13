Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.10-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $670.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.67 million.

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of MYGN stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,271. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MYGN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $123,662.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,906,000 after purchasing an additional 113,042 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 770,460 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,388,000 after purchasing an additional 90,449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 158,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.