Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.10-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $670.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.67 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of MYGN traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.61. The company had a trading volume of 524,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,271. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 103.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

