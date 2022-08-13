My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000516 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $692,621.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002262 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038055 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
My DeFi Pet Profile
My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.
My DeFi Pet Coin Trading
