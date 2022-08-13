MXC Price Hits $0.0700 on Exchanges (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. MXC has a market capitalization of $185.04 million and $7.34 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0700 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MXC has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MXC alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.09 or 0.00518842 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000193 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000628 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $462.50 or 0.01888201 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001911 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.31 or 0.00270728 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000757 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.