MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the industrial products company on Saturday, September 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

MSA Safety has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. MSA Safety has a payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MSA stock opened at $131.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.52. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $112.89 and a 1 year high of $167.49.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $372.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,209.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSA Safety

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 1,317.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 21,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

About MSA Safety

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.