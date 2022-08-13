MQS Management LLC Sells 508 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

MQS Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,884,717,000 after acquiring an additional 135,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,316,576,000 after buying an additional 94,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after buying an additional 1,664,485 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,308,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $576,344,000 after buying an additional 31,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $668,384,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 3.1 %

SHW opened at $251.61 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.99 and a 200-day moving average of $255.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

