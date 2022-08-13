MQS Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ciena by 46.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth $47,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ciena to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,852 shares of company stock worth $1,459,902. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.16.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

