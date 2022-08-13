MQS Management LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11,168.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 111,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 110,342 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,124,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,890,000 after purchasing an additional 282,791 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 88,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

