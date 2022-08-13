MQS Management LLC Makes New $342,000 Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $81.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.92. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.