MQS Management LLC Makes New $342,000 Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tyson Foods Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $81.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.92. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Tyson Foods Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.
Tyson Foods Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
