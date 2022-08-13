MQS Management LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth $27,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 370.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of PII opened at $120.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.05. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.24 and a 1-year high of $135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.36. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 59.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.36.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

