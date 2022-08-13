MQS Management LLC Increases Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

MQS Management LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 341,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 433.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 41,653 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PBH. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.63. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

