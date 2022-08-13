MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,038 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $129.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.96 and a 200 day moving average of $112.70. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.