MQS Management LLC Buys New Shares in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,051,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,929,000 after acquiring an additional 754,557 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $24,993,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,332,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,048,000 after acquiring an additional 330,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1,507.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 273,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,457,000 after buying an additional 256,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $63.87 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOS. UBS Group lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

