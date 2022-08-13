MQS Management LLC Buys 237 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

MQS Management LLC raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,686,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $910,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.4 %

TD opened at $67.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $58.64 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.51.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.692 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

