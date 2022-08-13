MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,881 Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $28.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.31. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $35.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.57 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.