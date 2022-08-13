Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.03-$10.13 EPS.

NYSE:MSI traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.97. 897,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,936. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.71.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $287.11.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 881.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

