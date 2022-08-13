Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Mosman Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 150,171,761 shares trading hands.
Mosman Oil and Gas Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.56.
About Mosman Oil and Gas
Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in central Australia; and owns interests in the Falcon, Stanley, Livingston, Winters-1, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Galaxie, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets in the United States.
