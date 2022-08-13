Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Mosman Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 150,171,761 shares trading hands.

Mosman Oil and Gas Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.56.

About Mosman Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in central Australia; and owns interests in the Falcon, Stanley, Livingston, Winters-1, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Galaxie, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosman Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosman Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.