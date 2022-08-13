Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 391,727 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,089,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,727 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 1.76% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $39,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 59,889 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 50,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $294,000.

IXC traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 573,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,254. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $42.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

