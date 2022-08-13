Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,823 shares during the period. CarMax comprises 1.5% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.80% of CarMax worth $131,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 480.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 960.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 248.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.59. The stock had a trading volume of 658,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,230. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.37 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

