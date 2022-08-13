Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $45.38 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 105.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 828,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425,156 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $45,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6,120.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,331,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,312,000 after buying an additional 2,294,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,058,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,204,000 after buying an additional 1,258,924 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,091,000 after buying an additional 1,252,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,151,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,270,000 after buying an additional 34,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,023,000.

Shares of MCHI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,757,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,741,038. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $74.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average of $53.51.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

