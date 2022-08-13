Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $230.35 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.6% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $230,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $44,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MA traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $354.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,821. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $342.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.95.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.