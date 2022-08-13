Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises about 1.2% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Elevance Health worth $109,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 63.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $14.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $491.70. 801,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,673. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $475.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.11. The company has a market cap of $118.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.30.

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

