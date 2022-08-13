Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $42,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.9 %

XOM stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.00. 15,058,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,510,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.