Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,837,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 104,763 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.53% of Hanesbrands worth $28,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $1,299,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 127,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,828,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,413 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 19.1% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 13,087,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $194,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 170,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,061,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,177. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, CL King reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.91.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

