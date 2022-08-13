Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 570,276 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,732,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570,276 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $84,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBLX traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.15. The company had a trading volume of 24,482,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,204,116. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

