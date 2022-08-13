Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $33,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GD stock traded up $6.13 on Friday, hitting $237.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.90. The company has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.71.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

