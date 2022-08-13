Morgan Stanley Lowers Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $72.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut Hamilton Lane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average is $72.89.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.70% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,922 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 223,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

